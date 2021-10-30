Indian Railways’ Central Railway(CR) zone has decided to allow candidates appearing in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission(MPSC) exam to board the local train services in Mumbai today and tomorrow.

The permission was granted to allow students to travel in the suburban trains according to Central Railway zone of Indian Railways which operates suburban train in Mumbai and its nearby areas. The decision will bring respite for the students who will appear for the upcoming examination.

Railways will issue tickets as per State Government’s letter dated 29 October, to the participants, invigilators and any support staff required to conduct the MPSC examination to travel in local trains with the ticket valid for one day. Additionally the staff of MS Innovative India Pvt. Ltd will also be allowed to travel for the purpose of conducting the MPSC exam which is valid for a day. They will be issued tickets on showing valid hall tickets, staff ID card and order for deputation for examination duty for individual or agency for the same.

The examination is on 31.10.2021 and the will be allowed to travel on 30 and 31.10.2021 for the preparation of the examination and examination from the place of residence to the examination centre.

Valid identity cards are an authority for entry at the stations and adding that adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the COVID-19 outbreak were a must.

Suburban locals are considered the lifeline of Mumbai. Nearly 80 lakh passengers used to travel on the suburban locals before the COVID-19 pandemic.

