Mumbai local train update: Students appearing for MPSC exams allowed to travel

Railways will issue tickets as per State Government’s letter dated 29 October, to the participants, invigilators and any support staff required to conduct the MPSC examination to travel in local trains with the ticket valid for one day. Additionally the staff of MS Innovative India Pvt. Ltd will also be allowed to travel for the purpose of conducting the MPSC exam which is valid for a day. They will be issued tickets on showing valid hall tickets, staff ID card and order for deputation for examination duty for individual or agency for the same.

