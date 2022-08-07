Mumbai local train update: Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways'Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work today due to which some of the suburban train services in Mumbai will remain affected for some hours.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways'Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work today due to which some of the suburban train services in Mumbai will remain affected for some hours.
Details of the mega block by Central Railway
Matunga - Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm
Details of the mega block by Central Railway
Matunga - Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 04.05 pm
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Dn fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Matunga and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line)
Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.
Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.
However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the block period.
Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Suburban train services between Belapur - Kharkopar and Nerul - Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.
Suburban train services between Belapur - Kharkopar and Nerul - Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement issued by the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement issued by the Central Railway zone of Indian Railways