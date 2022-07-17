Mumbai local train update: Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work today during different times of the day.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work today during different times of the day.
Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm
Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm
Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 mintues behind schedule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Down fast/semi fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.30 am to 2.45 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per schedule halts and will arrive destination 10 mintues behind schedule.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Up fast / semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their schedule halts, further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 10 mintues late.
Up fast / semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 3.25 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their schedule halts, further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 10 mintues late.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up Harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, five hours jumbo block will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday.
Meanwhile, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, five hours jumbo block will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central stations from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs on Sunday.
According to a press release issued by Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled.
According to a press release issued by Western Railway, during the block period, all slow line trains will be operated on fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Due to this, some Up and Down suburban trains will remain cancelled.