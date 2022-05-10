This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New bridges have been constructed with open web steel girders. This will improve the safety and mobility on the bridge and enable to run the trains at enhanced speed according to the Western Railway zone of Indian Railways
Indian Railways'Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to enhance and increase the speed in train operations in certain sections after completing the work of permanent diversion between Vangaon - Dahanu Road
Western Railway in another boost to infrastructural upgradation in the Mumbai suburban section, the work of opening of permanent diversion was successfully undertaken between Vangaon - Dahanu Road on down line in the Virar – Surat section.
"Due to dimensional infringement in the alignment of the existing tracks, the EMU locals had to be run with a speed restriction of 30 kmph on this section. However, with the re-alignment of the tracks by undertaking the work of permanent diversion, it is now possible to run the local trains with enhanced speed," the Western Railway said in a statement.
During the Mega block, the existing down line of the section was disconnected and connected to new alignment with Over Head Equipment(OHE) and new signals.
The existing bridge No. 166 and 169 which was constructed on screw pile foundation has been replaced.
This will improve the safety and mobility on the bridge and enable to run the trains at enhanced speed. The fabrication work of the new bridge has been done departmentally at Sabarmati Workshop of Western Railway. During the Block period, approx. 300 labourers were deployed alongwith heavy machinery and Track Machines for commissioning the diversion.
The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) had inspected the proposed diversion on 7 May, and issued authorization for the commissioning. Immediately after receiving the CRS authorization, Western Railway operated the Traffic block to commission the permanent diversion.
