Mumbai local train update: Technical snag disrupts services on this route.
Mumbai's lifeline, the suburban train services disrupted on Thursday due to a technical problem, Central Railway informed in a tweet.
It wrote, "Due to technical problem in S-3 CSMT-Karjat local between Ambarnath and Badlapur on Dn line, local services on Ambarnath -Karjat section are delayed".
The railway further said that the issue has been resolved and the train was restarted at 7:50 am.
Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.
Yesterday Central Railway informed that it will run four reserved and six unreserved festival special trains between Mumbai/Pune and Danapur to clear the extra rush of passengers.
As per the latest blog by the Central Railway, 01411 Unreserved superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.55 hours on 29 October and arrive at Danapur at 5 pm the next day.
Whereas 01412 Unreserved superfast special will leave Danapur at 19.55 hours on 30 October and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.50 pm the next day.
The train will halt at --Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara.
Further, the Central Railway informed through a blog post that the 01415 Unreserved superfast special will leave Pune at 00.10 hours on 28 October and arrive in Danapur at 08.00 hours the next day.
01416 Unreserved superfast special will leave Danapur at 11.00 hours on 29 October and arrive in Pune at 16.30 hours the next day, it added.
They will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara.
On Pune-Danapur Festival Special, the CR wrote that the 01417 superfast special will leave Pune at 00.10 hrs on 29 October and 1 November, and arrive at Danapur at 08.00 hours the next day.
01418 superfast special will leave Danapur at 11.00 hours on 30 October and 2 November. It will arrive in Pune at 16.30 hours the next day.
The major halts on this line will be at Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn., Buxar, Ara.
