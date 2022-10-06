Mumbai local train update: The technical problem arose at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai around 1 pm, due to which CSMT-bound slow trains were held up
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The lifeline of Mumbai, the suburban train services in Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone was disrupted today due to a snag in overhead wires, according to a railway official. As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station. Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The lifeline of Mumbai, the suburban train services in Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone was disrupted today due to a snag in overhead wires, according to a railway official. As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station. Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.
The technical problem arose at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai around 1 pm, due to which CSMT-bound slow trains were held up, he said.
The technical problem arose at Sandhurst Road station in south Mumbai around 1 pm, due to which CSMT-bound slow trains were held up, he said.
The services on the line have been diverted to the fast line and restoration work is in full swing, the CR official added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The services on the line have been diverted to the fast line and restoration work is in full swing, the CR official added.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, the new time table of Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban system which has come in force from 1st October, 2022, many important changes have been made for WR’s Mumbai suburban trains to ensure better passenger convenience and comfort. Accordingly, additional 12 non AC suburban services & 31 AC services will be introduced, while 50 services will be extended w.e.f. 1st October, 2022.
Meanwhile, the new time table of Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban system which has come in force from 1st October, 2022, many important changes have been made for WR’s Mumbai suburban trains to ensure better passenger convenience and comfort. Accordingly, additional 12 non AC suburban services & 31 AC services will be introduced, while 50 services will be extended w.e.f. 1st October, 2022.
Salient Features of the new suburban Time – Table of Western Railway are as under:-
Salient Features of the new suburban Time – Table of Western Railway are as under:-
12 new non AC services will be introduced (7 services in UP direction & 5 services in DOWN direction) while 4 services will be cancelled.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
12 new non AC services will be introduced (7 services in UP direction & 5 services in DOWN direction) while 4 services will be cancelled.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
15 coach services has been increased by 27 services, thereby taking the total to 106 from 79.
15 coach services has been increased by 27 services, thereby taking the total to 106 from 79.
At present, out of 79 fifteen (15) coach services, 30 services do not run on Saturday. However, in the new suburban time-table all 106 15 car services will run on Saturdays.
Provision has been made to further augment 93 additional 12 coach services, which will be done in a phased manner.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Provision has been made to further augment 93 additional 12 coach services, which will be done in a phased manner.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
31 new AC services will be introduced (15 services in UP direction & 16 services in DOWN direction), taking the current total from 48 to 79. Out of the 79 services, 26 services (13 services in UP direction & 13 services in DOWN direction) will run as NON AC services on Saturdays & Sundays.
31 new AC services will be introduced (15 services in UP direction & 16 services in DOWN direction), taking the current total from 48 to 79. Out of the 79 services, 26 services (13 services in UP direction & 13 services in DOWN direction) will run as NON AC services on Saturdays & Sundays.
50 services (23 services in UP direction & 27 services in DOWN direction) have been extended.
50 services (23 services in UP direction & 27 services in DOWN direction) have been extended.
The origination/destination stations of 23 services (13 services in UP direction & 10 services in DOWN direction) have been changed with a view to accommodate the newly introduced additional 15 coach train services.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The origination/destination stations of 23 services (13 services in UP direction & 10 services in DOWN direction) have been changed with a view to accommodate the newly introduced additional 15 coach train services.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Total number of services plying on Mumbai suburban section will be increased from 1375 to 1383 which includes 112 harbour services.
Total number of services plying on Mumbai suburban section will be increased from 1375 to 1383 which includes 112 harbour services.
Out of 5 new services in DOWN direction, 1 will be fast suburban service from Churchgate to Virar, while the remaining are slow services, 2 locals from Churchgate to Borivali, 1 from Andheri to Vasai Road and 1 from Virar to Dahanu Road station.
Out of 5 new services in DOWN direction, 1 will be fast suburban service from Churchgate to Virar, while the remaining are slow services, 2 locals from Churchgate to Borivali, 1 from Andheri to Vasai Road and 1 from Virar to Dahanu Road station.
Out of 7 new services in UP direction, 1 each fast suburban service from Dahanu Road to Churchgate & Virar to Churchgate, 2 slow suburban services from Borivali to Churchgate, 1 slow suburban service from Virar to Borivali, 1 slow suburban service from Vasai Road to Andheri and 1 slow suburban service from Goregaon to Churchgate.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Out of 7 new services in UP direction, 1 each fast suburban service from Dahanu Road to Churchgate & Virar to Churchgate, 2 slow suburban services from Borivali to Churchgate, 1 slow suburban service from Virar to Borivali, 1 slow suburban service from Vasai Road to Andheri and 1 slow suburban service from Goregaon to Churchgate.