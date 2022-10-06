The lifeline of Mumbai, the suburban train services in Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone was disrupted today due to a snag in overhead wires, according to a railway official. As trains came to a halt, commuters got down at many places and were seen walking on the tracks towards the next station. Central Railway ferries nearly 40 lakh suburban commuters every day by operating 1,810 services.

