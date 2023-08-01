Mumbai local trains update: Due to some technical issues, several Mumbai local AC services will be affected on Tuesday, said Western Railway.

On Tuesday, many AC services will run as non-AC regular services today. Here is the full list of trains that will remain affected due throughout the day due to some technical fault. In its tweet, the Western railway did not informed about any delay in train timings. Hence, it is expected that all the below mentioned trains will run on time. Full list of Mumbai local trains affected today - VR94018 (Departing ex Virar at 8.33 hrs) - BO94023 (Departing ex Churchgate at 10.24 hrs) - BO94030 (Departing ex Borivali at 11.35 hrs) -BO94035 (Departing ex Churchgate at 12.45 hrs) - BO94040 (Departing ex Borivali at 13.55 hrs) - BO94047 (Departing ex Churchgate at 15.05 hrs) - BO94050 (Departing ex Borivali at 16.18 hrs) - BO94055 (Departing ex Churchgate at 17.15 hrs) - BO94058 (Departing ex Borivali at 18.08 hrs) - BS94063 (Departing ex Churchgate at 19.00 hrs) - BS94072 (Departing ex Vasai Road at 20.41 hrs) - VR94077 (Departing ex Churchgate at 21.57 hrs)

The Western Railway division informed about the change in train operations in its latest tweet. The last AC train that will be affected due to the technical glitch will be VR94077. It is scheduled to depart from Churchgate at 21.57 hours. In its earlier tweet, the Railway division had made it clear that all the trains are running on time and are unaffected of rain in the city.