Mumbai local train update: These AC local services will be affected today. Check full list here
Mumbai local train update: Due to technical issues, AC local trains running on different route will run as non-AC regular on Tuesday. Know the list
Mumbai local trains update: Due to some technical issues, several Mumbai local AC services will be affected on Tuesday, said Western Railway.
The Western Railway division informed about the change in train operations in its latest tweet. The last AC train that will be affected due to the technical glitch will be VR94077. It is scheduled to depart from Churchgate at 21.57 hours. In its earlier tweet, the Railway division had made it clear that all the trains are running on time and are unaffected of rain in the city.