Indian Railways' Central Railway Mumbai Division will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday, 18 December. These are the areas where the Mumbai local traffic will be regulated.
Matunga – Mulund Up and Down slow lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm
Down slow services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.14 am to 3.18 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations halting at Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup and Mulund stations after that re-diverted on Dn slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Up slow services leaving Thane from 10.58 am to 3.59 pm will be diverted on Up fast line at Mulund and will halt at Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, Kurla and Sion stations, further re-diverted on Up slow line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Downn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.
Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.
Special trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.
Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line services will be available during block period.
"These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to a statement by the Central Railway zone.
