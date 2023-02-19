Indian Railways' Central Railway Mumbai Division on 19 February will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. These are the areas where the Mumbai local traffic will be regulated. Western Railway will not have any day block today.

As per Railways, these maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety.

Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infrastructure upgrade block, as per the Central Railways statement.

Here are the affected lines in Central Railways:

Vidyavihar-Thane 5th and 6th lines from 11.00 am to 3.30 pm

Down and Up mail / express trains leaving/arriving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus during the block period will be diverted on Down/Up fast line between Thane and Vidyavihar and will be handed over/arrive destination 10 to 15 mins behind schedule.

Harbour line

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Down Harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm.

Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus / Vadala Road from 11.16 am to 4.47 pm and Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.48 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 5.13 pm will remain suspended.

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No. 8) during the block period. Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.