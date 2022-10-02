Mumbai local train update: Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance work today on some certain sections.
These are the areas where the Mumbai local traffic will be regulated
Matunga - Mulund Up and Down Fast Lines from 11.05 am to 3.55 pm
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.25 am to 3.35 pm will be diverted on Down slow line between Matunga and Mulund halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Fast trains beyond Thane will be re-diverted on Down fast line at Mulund and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Up fast services leaving Thane from 10.50 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga halting at stations as per their respective schedule. Further these Up fast services will be re-diverted on Up fast line and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm (Excluding Nerul /Belapur-Kharkopar line)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Goregaon leaving Panvel/Belapur from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel /Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain cancelled.
Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain cancelled.
However, special local trains will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Vashi during the block period. Transharbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
Suburban train services between Belapur / Nerul - Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period.