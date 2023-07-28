Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rainfall caused a fresh landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, said an official, adding that it has affected vehicular movement. The landslide took place at around 8 pm yesterday.

The official stated that highway police personnel were on the spot and efforts were on to remove the debris on the busy 6-lane road, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.

In the afternoon, Mumbai-bound traffic movement was shut for more than two hours near the Adoshi tunnel due to a block (suspension of traffic) implemented to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills.

The highway police blocked traffic on the Mumbai-bound arm of the busy carriageway from 12 noon till 2 pm. Vehicles were allowed on the road from 2.30 pm onwards.

On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway, PTI reported.

The 95-km expressway connecting the two major cities of Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune - passes through the Sahyadri mountain ranges and is dotted with tunnels.

Meanwhile, the Western Railways on Thursday informed that few train services will remain affected due to the mega block today, July 28, for the launching of Open Web Girders for Road Flyover between Udhna and Niyol over Tapti Valley (TV) section of WR’s Mumbai Division.

Take a look at Mumbai local train update below,