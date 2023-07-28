Mumbai local train update, traffic movement affected, schools shut, fresh landslide on highway | Weather Update3 min read 28 Jul 2023, 07:14 AM IST
Heavy rainfall in Mumbai leads to fresh landslide on Mumbai-Pune Expressway; affects vehicular movement. Train services also affected due to mega block.
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rainfall caused a fresh landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, said an official, adding that it has affected vehicular movement. The landslide took place at around 8 pm yesterday.
On Thursday, heavy rainfall in Mumbai resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads, and delays in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.
In Maharashtra, Thane also witnessed waterlogging in several parts due to heavy rainfall yesterday. Holiday was declared for all the primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Thane district on 28th July, in view of the heavy rainfall alert.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai center issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and the neighboring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places".
The weather office has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, the official said.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely," BMC said.
The intensity of rains was greater in the island city (the areas in the southern part till the causeway in Mahim) in the first half of Thursday, while the suburbs received heavy rains since late afternoon, with Dahisar in the north getting rainfall of 185.41 millimeters.
The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has announced the closure of schools and colleges on Friday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the weather department in the district. Similar closures will be observed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts as well.
Civic officials said water-logging was witnessed in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Magathane at 3:30 pm, with water being almost half-feet in most of these areas.
(With inputs from agencies)