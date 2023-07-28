Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rainfall caused a fresh landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, said an official, adding that it has affected vehicular movement. The landslide took place at around 8 pm yesterday.
Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy rainfall caused a fresh landslide on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near the Kamshet tunnel on Thursday night, said an official, adding that it has affected vehicular movement. The landslide took place at around 8 pm yesterday.
The official stated that highway police personnel were on the spot and efforts were on to remove the debris on the busy 6-lane road, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
The official stated that highway police personnel were on the spot and efforts were on to remove the debris on the busy 6-lane road, according to a report published by the news agency PTI.
In the afternoon, Mumbai-bound traffic movement was shut for more than two hours near the Adoshi tunnel due to a block (suspension of traffic) implemented to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills.
In the afternoon, Mumbai-bound traffic movement was shut for more than two hours near the Adoshi tunnel due to a block (suspension of traffic) implemented to remove stones and boulders which had rolled down the hills.
The highway police blocked traffic on the Mumbai-bound arm of the busy carriageway from 12 noon till 2 pm. Vehicles were allowed on the road from 2.30 pm onwards.
The highway police blocked traffic on the Mumbai-bound arm of the busy carriageway from 12 noon till 2 pm. Vehicles were allowed on the road from 2.30 pm onwards.
On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway, PTI reported.
On July 23, another landslide amid incessant rains near the Adoshi tunnel disrupted traffic between the Talegaon-Urse section of the expressway, PTI reported.
The 95-km expressway connecting the two major cities of Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune - passes through the Sahyadri mountain ranges and is dotted with tunnels.
The 95-km expressway connecting the two major cities of Maharashtra - Mumbai and Pune - passes through the Sahyadri mountain ranges and is dotted with tunnels.
Meanwhile, the Western Railways on Thursday informed that few train services will remain affected due to the mega block today, July 28, for the launching of Open Web Girders for Road Flyover between Udhna and Niyol over Tapti Valley (TV) section of WR’s Mumbai Division.
Meanwhile, the Western Railways on Thursday informed that few train services will remain affected due to the mega block today, July 28, for the launching of Open Web Girders for Road Flyover between Udhna and Niyol over Tapti Valley (TV) section of WR’s Mumbai Division.
Take a look at Mumbai local train update below,
Take a look at Mumbai local train update below,
On Thursday, heavy rainfall in Mumbai resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads, and delays in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.
On Thursday, heavy rainfall in Mumbai resulted in water-logging in several areas, traffic jams on most arterial roads, and delays in suburban train services of both Western and Central Railways, officials said.
In Maharashtra, Thane also witnessed waterlogging in several parts due to heavy rainfall yesterday. Holiday was declared for all the primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Thane district on 28th July, in view of the heavy rainfall alert.
In Maharashtra, Thane also witnessed waterlogging in several parts due to heavy rainfall yesterday. Holiday was declared for all the primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools in Thane district on 28th July, in view of the heavy rainfall alert.
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai center issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and the neighboring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places".
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai center issued a 'red' alert for Mumbai and the neighboring Raigad district on Thursday, predicting "heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places".
The weather office has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, the official said.
The weather office has also issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Mumbai, predicting heavy rainfall at isolated places, the official said.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely," BMC said.
“Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Occasional gusty winds reaching 40-50 km/h are very likely," BMC said.
The intensity of rains was greater in the island city (the areas in the southern part till the causeway in Mahim) in the first half of Thursday, while the suburbs received heavy rains since late afternoon, with Dahisar in the north getting rainfall of 185.41 millimeters.
The intensity of rains was greater in the island city (the areas in the southern part till the causeway in Mahim) in the first half of Thursday, while the suburbs received heavy rains since late afternoon, with Dahisar in the north getting rainfall of 185.41 millimeters.
The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has announced the closure of schools and colleges on Friday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the weather department in the district. Similar closures will be observed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts as well.
The district administration in Maharashtra's Palghar has announced the closure of schools and colleges on Friday due to a heavy rainfall alert issued by the weather department in the district. Similar closures will be observed in Ratnagiri and Thane districts as well.
Civic officials said water-logging was witnessed in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Magathane at 3:30 pm, with water being almost half-feet in most of these areas.
Civic officials said water-logging was witnessed in Matunga, DN Nagar, Byculla, Trombay, Azad Maidan, Kandivali, Kalbadevi, Oshiwara, Dahisar, Magathane at 3:30 pm, with water being almost half-feet in most of these areas.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.