Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has decided to increase the number of special suburban services in Mumbai from today

Currently 350 special suburban services are being operated by Western Railway for Essential Services Staff as notified bythe state government of Maharashtra.

The decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 350 to 500 was taken in order to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding in the suurban trains of Mumbai operated by the Western Railway.

The break- up of these services in a table given as under :-

The break- up of the additional services

According to a statement issued by an official of Western Railway, out of the increased 150 services, 30 services during morning peak hours & 29 services during evening peak hours, have been increased for the convenience of the commuters.The railway official also stated that 74 services have been increased in Virar sector.

Out of which, 37 services from Virar (34 fast & 3 slow) will be in up direction & 37 services towards Virar ( 34 fast & 3 slow ) will be in down direction. Similarly, 76 services have been increased in Borivali sector including 37 slow services towards Churchgate in up direction & 39 services ( 38 slow & 1 fast) towards Borivali in down direction.

The Railways on Saturday said select 10% employees of co-operative and private banks will be allowed to travel on Mumbai's suburban trains.

Suburban train travel is currently restricted for the general public in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

On the request of the State Government, permission has been granted by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India to personnel of all Cooperative and Private banks to the extent of 10% of the total staff strength as approved by State Government of Maharashtra, for travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network.

The selected 10% staff are requested to obtain QR code from the State Government of Maharashtra at the earliest. Until such time, valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers.

Employees of nationalised banks are already allowed to travel by local trains.

Western Railway on the request of Govt of Maharashtra, had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15 June on the Mumbai suburban section.

The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. Considering the present scenario of pandemic, the special suburban trains and stations over WR, are regularly sanitized & cleaned to upkeep proper hygiene.

All commuters as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra, are requested by Western Railway to follow social distancing norms and wear mask, while travelling in special suburban trains. Nobody else should travel except specific categories as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra.

