Mumbai local train update: Western Railway to increase daily suburban services

Indian Railways' Western Railway zone decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services operating in Mumbai from 350 to 500 from 21 September .

The decision was taken to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding in the wake of covid-19 pandemic.

"The number of daily special suburban services will be increased from 350 to 500 on Western Railway from September 21 to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The essential staff as notified by the state government to travel in local trains is requested to follow social distancing and wear a mask during travel," the Western Railway said in a statement.

Considering the huge demand for travel on specific routes, Ministry of Railways has decided to run 20 pairs of Clone Special trains from 21 September, 2020 till further notice.

Out of these 20 pairs, five pairs of clone special trains will run from Western Railway.

These Clone trains will run on notified timings and will be fully reserved trains with humsafar type rakes.

Out of the 5 pairs of clone specials which are being made operational, 3 trains are from Ahmedabad and one each from Bandra Terminus and Surat. The trains originating from Western Railway are Ahmedabad- Darbhanga, Ahmedabad- Delhi, Ahmedabad- Patna, Bandra Terminus- Amritsar and Surat- Chhapra. These clone special trains will run with Humsafar rakes and charges as applicable in Humsafar trains.

The Clone Special trains will be in addition to special trains which are already in operation.

Details of the trains are as under :-

Train No 09025/ 26 Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Weekly Superfast Special

Train No 09025 Bandra (T)- Amritsar will leave Bandra (T) every Monday w.e.f 21 Sept, 2020, at 11.15 hrs & will reach Amritsar at 16.00 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09026 Amritsar- Bandra (T) will leave Amritsar every Wednesday w.e.f 23 Sept, 2020, at 06.20 hrs & will reach Bandra (T) at 11.05 hrs the next day. Enroute the train will halt at Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, New Delhi, Ambala Cantt and Chandigarh stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper class coaches.

Train No 09065 /66 Surat- Chhapra Weekly Superfast Special

Train No 09065 Surat-Chhapra weekly superfast special will leave Surat every Monday w.e.f 21 Sept, 2020,at 08.30 hrs & will reach reach Chhapra at 14.30 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09066 Chhapra-Surat will leave Chhapra every Wednesday w.e.f 23 Sept, 2020, at 08.30 hrs - will reach Surat at 14.45 hrs the next day. Enroute the train will halt at Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj Chheoki., Varanasi and Shahganj stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper class coaches.

Train No 09465/ 66 Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Weekly Special

Train No 09465 Ahmedabad -Darbhanga weekly special will leave Ahmedabad every Friday w.e.f 25 Sept, 2020, at 20.40 hrs & will reach Darbhanga at 09.30 hrs on Sunday.

Similarly, Train No 09466 Darbhanga -Ahmedabad will leave Darbhanga every Monday w.e.f 28 Sept, 2020, at 04.00 hrs & will reach Ahmedabad at 16.20 hrs on Tuesday. Enroute the train will halt at Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Ujjain, Guna, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Faizabad, Shahganj Jn, Chhapra, Muzaffarpur Jn. and Samastipur Jn. stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper class coaches.

Train No 09415/ 16 Ahmedabad- Delhi Bi- Weekly Superfast Special

Train No 09415 Ahmedabad- Delhi will leave Ahmedabad every Sunday & Wednesday w.e.f 23 Sept, 2020, at 17.40 hrs & will reach Delhi at 07.55 hrs the next day.

Similarly, Train No 09416 Delhi-Ahmedabad will leave Delhi every Monday & Thursday w.e.f 24 Sept, 2020,at 14.20 hrs to reach Ahmedabad at 04.35 hrs the next day. Enroute the train will halt at Abu Road, Ajmer and Jaipur stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper class coaches.

Train No 09447/48 Ahmedabad-Patna Weekly Superfast Special

Train No 09447 Ahmedabad- Patna weekly special will leave Ahmedabad every Wednesday w.e.f 23 Sept, 2020, at 19.45 hrs & will reach Patna at 00.30 hrs on Friday. Similarly, Train No 09448 Patna- Ahmedabad special will leave Patna every Friday w.e.f 25 Sept,2020, at 22.30 hrs & will reach Ahmedabad at 02.05 hrs on Sunday. Enroute the train will halt at Chhayapuri, Ratlam, Kota, Agra Fort, Kanpur Central and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, stations in both directions. The train comprises of AC 3-Tier and Sleeper class coaches.

The booking of Train No 09025, 09065, 09465, 09415 & 09447 will open from 19 September, 2020 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website. The Advance Reservation Period will be of 10 days.

