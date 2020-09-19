Mumbai local train update: Western Railway to increase daily suburban services

Out of the 5 pairs of clone specials which are being made operational, 3 trains are from Ahmedabad and one each from Bandra Terminus and Surat. The trains originating from Western Railway are Ahmedabad- Darbhanga, Ahmedabad- Delhi, Ahmedabad- Patna, Bandra Terminus- Amritsar and Surat- Chhapra. These clone special trains will run with Humsafar rakes and charges as applicable in Humsafar trains.