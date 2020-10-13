Travelling across India's financial capital will become easier as Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has decided to run 194 additional trains for people engaged in essential services as notified by the Maharashtra government from 15 October.

The decision was taken in order to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has recently launched 22 additional special local train services in Mumbai.

Of the 22 new additional special local train services, 18 local trains are being operated on the Main Line, while remaining four local trains are being operated on the Harbour Line. These additional special trains started operations three days back.

Today's development comes as Maharashtra reports 8,522 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 15,43,837, state health department said.

Few days back, the Western Railway had decided to run 15 more pairs of special trains, including Mumbai – Ahmedabad Tejas Express for the convenience of passengers. All the trains will run as fully reserved trains. The Booking for Tejas Express is available only online at the IRCTC website and IRCTC current counters.

Last month, the Western Railway zone had decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services operating in Mumbai from 350 to 500.

"The number of daily special suburban services will be increased from 350 to 500 on Western Railway from September 21 to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. The essential staff as notified by the state government to travel in local trains is requested to follow social distancing and wear a mask during travel," the Western Railway said in a statement.

