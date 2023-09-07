comScore
Mumbai local train update: Status of local train operations amid heavy rainfall in the city

 1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST Livemint

Mumbai Rains: Amid heavy rainfall in the city, there are chances that the weather will impact Dahi Handi Celebrations. Moreover, severe possibility of waterlogging can also impact the operation of local trains in the city

Mumbai local train update: Heavy rainfall is expected to impact the operation of local trains (HT)Premium
Mumbai rainfall alert: The metro city is witnessing severe rainfall since morning on Thursday. The sudden change in weather has impacted popular Janmashtami celebration across the city. It is also expected to affect local train operation.

Water logging in low lying areas of the city is expected to result in nominal delay in the operation of Mumbai local trains operations. So far there has been no official update by the Western Central Railway. 

Rainfall brings relief from heat in Mumbai

The rainfall has brought respite from high temperature in Mumbai. Notably, the city witnessed very less rainfall last month. The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai from Wednesday. The spell of heavy rainfall is expected to last till Sunday. Till now, no heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Mumbai and Pune. However, a yellow alert has been issued for Thane from Thursday to Sunday. 

According to IMD, Mumbai will witness light to moderate rain in the next five days. Moreover, there could be thunderstorms on Sunday due to low-pressure area formation in Bay of Bengal. There are chances of more rainfall in the coming days due to the formation of another low-pressure area.

This monsoon, Mumbai is making new records due to rainfall. The city witnessed wettest July in its history in 2023. Whereas, it was the driest August for Mumbai since 2015.

Updated: 07 Sep 2023, 10:59 AM IST
