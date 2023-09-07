Mumbai local train update: Status of local train operations amid heavy rainfall in the city1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Mumbai Rains: Amid heavy rainfall in the city, there are chances that the weather will impact Dahi Handi Celebrations. Moreover, severe possibility of waterlogging can also impact the operation of local trains in the city
Mumbai rainfall alert: The metro city is witnessing severe rainfall since morning on Thursday. The sudden change in weather has impacted popular Janmashtami celebration across the city. It is also expected to affect local train operation.
