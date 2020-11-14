Mumbai local train updates: Railways allow teachers to to use suburban trains

Indian Railways decided that it will allow teachers as well as non-teaching school staff have been allowed to board suburban trains being run in Mumbai and its metropolitan region.

In a joint release, Western and Central Railway zone, which operate the suburban system in MMR, said permission has been granted with immediate effect.

On the request of Govt of Maharashtra, vide letter No. DMU 2020/ CR 92/ DM 1, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to school teachers and other non-teaching staff of schools for travel by suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network with immediate effect.

Valid identity cards are authority for entry at the stations, the release said, adding that adherence to social distancing and others norms in place for the COVID-19 outbreak were a must.

The railway authorities have resumed 88 per cent of the total 3,141 suburban services which were being operated before the outbreak of COVID-19.

During normal times before the lockdown, the Central Railway (CR) used to operate 1,772 services, while the Western Railway (WR) ran 1,367 services on the suburban network, they said.

The local trains, considered, as the lifeline of Mumbai, were resumed for the emergency and essential services staff in June this year.

The state government had last week asked the railways to allow this section to board suburban services, which resumed on June 15 with the condition that only those designated as essential services staff can travel.

The letter is received from Govt of Maharashtra regarding resuming of local train services for general public while ensuring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols. In order to ensure this, several time slots have been proposed by the State Govt. and also request has been made to increase the frequency of local trains to meet the demand of proposed customers. State Govt. has also requested Railways to provide inputs on the proposed time schedule.

