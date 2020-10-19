In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, the Western Railway has extended its suburban services to 700, which includes two ladies specials.

Recently, the Central Railway had added 225 more trains. Now, the Central Railway is running 706 services for essential staff every day from Monday.

"CR to add 225 suburban services to the existing 481, making it total 706 from 19.10.2020 for staff as notified by Government of Maharashtra and approved by Ministry of Railways," Central Railway CPRO said in a tweet.

According to the CPRO of Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, “Western Railways has extended its services to 700 trains, including 2 ladies special. Central Railways also extended its services to 706."

This happened after the Maharashtra government requested the Western Railways on 16 October to allow local trains services for women, starting 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm till end of services for the day, Thakur added.

“We talked to them yesterday too. Railway is ready. State govt is yet to convey their modalities to us," Thakur told news agency ANI.

“We wrote them back and asked them to assess quantum of passengers and asked them to jointly decide the modalities," the Western Railways CPRO added.

“We have to ensure that there is no overcrowding at stations, the passengers don't face any problem, and that they are able to commute while following social distancing. The response of the government is awaited," Thakur said.

All commuters travelling on Mumbai local trains have been directed by the Maharashtra government to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks while boarding, alighting at railway stations.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra dropped below 10,000 on 18 October and with a rise of 9,060 infections, the state's tally has increased to 15.95 lakh.

The death toll has crossed the 42,000 mark even as the recovery rate increased to 85.86%. With 1,600 new cases, Mumbai’s coronavirus tally has increased to 2.41 lakh whereas the active cases stand at 18,062. 2,714 patients were also discharged, taking the recovery number to 2.1 lakh.

