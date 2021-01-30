Subscribe
Home >News >India >Mumbai local train: Western Railways gears up to resume services
The initial services of Mumbai locals were only for essential workers.

Mumbai local train: Western Railways gears up to resume services

1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Staff Writer

He appealed to all the Mumbai local train passengers to adhere to COVID-19 norms and protocols in order to combat the virus and ensure smooth operations of trains.

As the Maharashtra government has decided to resume train services for all passengers, the Western Railways is gearing up to start local services in Mumbai from February 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Maharashtra government has decided to resume train services for all passengers, the Western Railways is gearing up to start local services in Mumbai from February 1 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to ANI, Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Sumit Thakur said: "We have formed teams and sanitisation of cabins and seating areas is being done. We will be increasing entry and exit points, ticket booking counters with time. Our staff including Railway Police Force officials will be available to regulate the crowd."

The operations of Mumbai local train services were shut for normal passengers for almost ten months since the beginning of the lockdown.

