Mumbai: The Ministry of Railways has permitted 10 per cent of the total staff of all cooperative and private banks to travel by Mumbai suburban trains.

"On the request of state government, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to personnel of all cooperative and private banks to the extent of 10 per cent of the total staff strength as approved by Government of Maharashtra, for travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network," the Central Railways said in a statement.

The selected 10 percent of staff are requested to obtain a QR code from the state government at the earliest.

"Until such time, valid identity cards are an authority for entry at the stations. Additional booking counters will be opened at important railway stations for the passengers," the statement said.

The Central Railway has appealed to the travellers to follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19 pandemic.

"Except for essential category staff as per identified by the state government, others are requested not to rush to the stations," it stated.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via