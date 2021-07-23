The Maharashtra government is likely to open local train services for a few more categories in the next few days, Hindustan Times reported on Friday. The state government has allowed people from certain categories to travel in local trains.

However, calls for opening up of suburban train services for more categories have grown in the last couple of weeks. According to the report, the state government has put the system required for the issuance of universal passes using QR codes to the employees from the categories to be allowed to commute in trains. The process of issuing universal passes to the employees in the sector, which are already allowed to commute in trains, has already started, it said.

Sharing about the details, an official told the national daily that employees from state and central government, ports, cargo services, and electricity supply have already been allowed to commute on the trains. "They will be issued QR code-based universal passes to restrict unauthorised commuting. The passes will be made compulsory for travel," he added.

According to the official, teachers, media employees and few more categories are expected to be added to the list of the people allowed to travel in trains. "The decision over allowing women in non-peak hours is also expected, but the final decision will be taken at a higher level," the official told HT.

On Thursday, MNS chief Raj Thackeray wrote to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to reopen local trains for those who have taken both doses of vaccines. "In a letter to the Chief Minister Shri. Uddhav Thackeray, we demand that those Mumbaikars who have taken both the doses of vaccine should be allowed to use the local train services. This will reduce their ongoing struggle to reach the workplace," Thackeray tweeted.

"Most of the business are operational in Mumbai. Not all are in a position to work from home, resulting in their travelling for hours to reach their work place. The locals are the lifeline of this city, that lifeline being shut has caused tremendous hardships to our people. The bus services are operational, however the locals are not; leading to overcrowding in the buses. But naturally, this overcrowding is going to cause the virus to spread easily. What is the logical reasoning behind keeping the locals closed and the bus service on?" Raj Thackeray wrote in the letter.

According to reports, the state government is looking at possibilities of giving more relaxations to shops, malls and restaurants. People from business, political and social circles called for further relaxations in curbs that have hampered the business in the state.





