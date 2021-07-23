"Most of the business are operational in Mumbai. Not all are in a position to work from home, resulting in their travelling for hours to reach their work place. The locals are the lifeline of this city, that lifeline being shut has caused tremendous hardships to our people. The bus services are operational, however the locals are not; leading to overcrowding in the buses. But naturally, this overcrowding is going to cause the virus to spread easily. What is the logical reasoning behind keeping the locals closed and the bus service on?" Raj Thackeray wrote in the letter.