Fresh restrictions on suburban trains in Mumbai came into force from Thursday night as Covid-19 cases see a record surge.

The state government has now ordered that only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by train as part of the `Break- the-Chain' programme. The rule will remain effective till 7 am on 1 May.

Workers from other categories, even if notified as essential services or under the exemption from earlier rules, will not be allowed to use the local trains, according to a statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Further, the railways has stated that it will take additional steps to ensure that no unauthorised person is found travelling on the suburban local.

"The railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as Maharashtra government's new Covid-19 curbs come into force," tweeted Western Railway.

Among those who are allowed are government personnel (state/central/local) and all medical personnel (doctors/paramedics/lab technicians/hospital and medical clinic staff etc).

Tickets or passes will be given to them on the basis of a government-issued identity card or a card issued by the concerned medical organization.

Further, any persons needing medical treatment or specially-abled persons and one person accompanying the needy may avail public transport.

Accredited media personnel are prominent among those excluded from the use of suburban trains, which are considered the lifeline of Mumbai and its satellite towns.

Other restrictions

The administration has said that all government offices (state, central, under local authority) have been ordered to operate only with 15% attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected that government departments will embrace e-office as well as tele-meeting systems.

A separate statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said essential services or those excluded from the curbs can display their organisation's identity card and travel by private vehicles for their work.

Municipal and state transport buses will operate at 50% capacity with no standing passengers.

