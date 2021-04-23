OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Mumbai local trains: Maharashtra further restricts use of train services

Fresh restrictions on suburban trains in Mumbai came into force from Thursday night as Covid-19 cases see a record surge.

The state government has now ordered that only government personnel and health workers will be allowed to travel by train as part of the `Break- the-Chain' programme. The rule will remain effective till 7 am on 1 May.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Workers from other categories, even if notified as essential services or under the exemption from earlier rules, will not be allowed to use the local trains, according to a statement issued by the office of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Further, the railways has stated that it will take additional steps to ensure that no unauthorised person is found travelling on the suburban local.

"The railways will limit the number of entry and exit points at stations in Mumbai to prevent unauthorised people from travelling in local trains, as Maharashtra government's new Covid-19 curbs come into force," tweeted Western Railway.

Among those who are allowed are government personnel (state/central/local) and all medical personnel (doctors/paramedics/lab technicians/hospital and medical clinic staff etc).

Tickets or passes will be given to them on the basis of a government-issued identity card or a card issued by the concerned medical organization.

Further, any persons needing medical treatment or specially-abled persons and one person accompanying the needy may avail public transport.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A healthcare worker prepares an intravenous dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.Premium Premium

Vaccinating all above 18 years to cost 0.36% of GDP: India Ratings

2 min read . 11:54 AM IST
Maharashtra state Minister Eknath Shinde at the site of the fire at a Covid-19 hospitalPremium Premium

Maharashtra hospital fire: Staffer says AC was not working since Thursday

1 min read . 11:26 AM IST
Temur Akhmedov. Photo: BloombergPremium Premium

Son told to pay $100 million to mom in UK's 'largest divorce' case

3 min read . 10:24 AM IST
A Covid-19 patient being taken out of a hospital after a fire in VirarPremium Premium

Maharashtra govt announced 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of deceased in Covid hospital fire

1 min read . 10:03 AM IST

Accredited media personnel are prominent among those excluded from the use of suburban trains, which are considered the lifeline of Mumbai and its satellite towns.

Other restrictions

The administration has said that all government offices (state, central, under local authority) have been ordered to operate only with 15% attendance except for emergency services directly connected to the management of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is expected that government departments will embrace e-office as well as tele-meeting systems.

A separate statement from the chief minister's office (CMO) said essential services or those excluded from the curbs can display their organisation's identity card and travel by private vehicles for their work.

Municipal and state transport buses will operate at 50% capacity with no standing passengers.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout