The Maharashtra government on Thursday launched an online e-pass facility to enable fully vaccinated people to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai from 15 August. The online facility has been launched for those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of the Covid vaccine.

The "Universal Travel Pass" system is developed to make it possible for citizens to obtain e-pass conveniently and smoothly, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The weblink -- https:/ /epassmsdma.mahait.org -- has been developed by the Maharashtra government and is now functional for the said purpose.

After initiating the offline Covid-19 vaccination certificate verification process and railway pass distribution process, the Maharashtra government has now launched an online e-pass facility weblink to enable fully vaccinated people to travel in suburban trains, the BMC said.

How to get a Universal Travel e-pass:

1. Visit the link: https:/ / epassmsdma.mahait.org

2. Click on "Travel Pass for Vaccinated Citizens"

3. Mention your mobile number used in 'Cowin Registration'.

4. An OTP (One Time Password) will be received via text.

5. Enter this OTP. Details like Beneficiary Name, Mobile Number, Beneficiary Reference Number, etc. will appear automatically.

6. Select the 'Generate Pass' option.

7. After selecting, the system will automatically show the information of the applicant including the date of the first and second shot of the Covid vaccine and other relevant details.

8. The eligible citizen should upload their picture in the 'Self Image' option. Pictures can also be uploaded from your cell phone's gallery or a photo can be clicked on the spot using the mobile camera.

9. After the process is completed, a text will appear saying that the applicant will receive a link in 48 hours via SMS.

10. Once you receive the link, the e-pass should be saved in your phone's gallery.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government had said that fully vaccinated people can board suburban trains, considered Mumbai's lifeline, from 15 August provided they have completed 14 days after the second dose of the vaccine.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.