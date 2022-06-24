On June 24, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with senior government officials to address the COVID-19 situation and to explore the idea of making face masks once more required in Mumbai suburban trains in light of the mounting incidents. Thackeray evaluated the COVID-19 situation in the state, which has been registering a continuous rise in new infections, mainly in Mumbai and several other major cities, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

