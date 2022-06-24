Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed COVID-19 situation and a possible mask mandate in Mumbai local trains.
On June 24, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met with senior government officials to address the COVID-19 situation and to explore the idea of making face masks once more required in Mumbai suburban trains in light of the mounting incidents. Thackeray evaluated the COVID-19 situation in the state, which has been registering a continuous rise in new infections, mainly in Mumbai and several other major cities, according to a statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).
According to the statement, the chief minister also raised the potential of requiring travellers on suburban trains to wear face masks during a virtual conference with senior administrators. According to the report, the mask mandate option was proposed as a way to slow the rise in new coronavirus infections in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
In light of a dramatic decline in daily cases, Maharashtra removed its required mask regulation in early April and made it optional. "The state is seeing an increase in coronavirus cases, particularly in the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Palghar. Individuals should adhere to COVID-19-acceptable behaviour "In the statement, the CM was cited as stating.
A day after surpassing the 5,000-case threshold, Maharashtra recorded 4,205 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Mumbai alone recorded 1,898 infections among the fresh cases. The fact that there are now over 25,000 current cases shows a growing divide between people who are developing the infection and those who are already recovering from it.
India has reported a significant spike in the cases of coronavirus infection as it reported 17,336 new cases of covid-19 in the last 24 hours as compared to the 13,313 total cases recorded on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry informed.
With the latest surge in infection, India's active caseload stood at 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 percent, which was 83,990 at the rate of 01.19 percent a day before.
Apart from this, according to the Ministry, the country also witnessed as many as 13,029 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours, thus taking the toll of total recoveries to 4,27,49,056 at the rate of 98.59 percent.
