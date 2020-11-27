Considering the rising number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, the railways on Friday said that children will not be allowed to board Mumbai local trains. The decision came after it was noticed that a large number of women passengers were seen travelling with children in the trains. Earlier, Maharashtra government permitted women to travel via local trains in the city under the 'Begin Again' Mission.

"Railway Board has only permitted the ladies passengers to travel in local trains during the stipulated hours over Mumbai Metropolitan region. However, it has been noticed that women passengers are travelling with their children," DRM Mumbai Central, Western Railway said in a tweet.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel will be deployed at each entry gate of stations to stop women who are with children to board the local trains, the officials mentioned.

"It is once again reiterated that only ladies are allowed during the timing stipulated and not children. Hence it is requested to depute RPF at each entry gate and issue necessary instructions to restrict the entry of the children at the entrance itself," the Western Railway mentioned in a tweet.

The western state continued to witness a significant number of coronavirus cases. Over 6,000 people tested positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, taking the total number to more than 18 lakh. Maharashtra was one of the worst affected states by coronavirus pandemic.

