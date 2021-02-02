Mumbai local trains: Over 500 passengers fined for not wearing mask on Day 1

Over 500 commuters have been fined for not wearing face masks while travelling via Mumbai local trains, the authorities said. Wearing a face mask in public places is mandatory to prevent the coronavirus spread. The Mumbai Division of Railways and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have fined 275 passengers for not wearing a mask in the train, informed the chief public relation officers (CPRO), central railway. They were charged ₹200 each. The western railways CPRO said 237 passengers have been penalised for not wearing masks while onboard.

After a long gap of 10 months, the local train services in the financial capital resumed for public on Monday. The authorities announced three time slots when general public can travel via trains — from the first service of the day to 7 am, 12 pm to 4 pm and 9 pm to the end of the day. The trains between 7 am and 12 pm and between 4 pm and 9 pm are available only for essential service workers. The entry and exit and gates and ticket counters have been increased to reduce the rush, the railway officials said.

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Maharashtra government suspended the local trains in the last week of March in 2020. The essential workers were later allowed to travel on trains from September, following coronavirus protocols.

Mumbai, the financial capital of India, have been severely hit by coronavirus pandemic. As many as 328 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Mumbai as of 6 pm on Monday, taking the cumulative count here to 3,09,297, the BMC said. With fresh 460 discharges, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries in Mumbai has reached 2,91,373. The active number of COVID-19 cases stood at 5,656. The death toll has mounted to 11,359 after the city reported eight new deaths.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via