Mumbai local trains: Over 500 passengers fined for not wearing mask on Day 1

After a long gap of 10 months, the local train services in the financial capital resumed for public on Monday. The authorities announced three time slots when general public can travel via trains — from the first service of the day to 7 am, 12 pm to 4 pm and 9 pm to the end of the day. The trains between 7 am and 12 pm and between 4 pm and 9 pm are available only for essential service workers. The entry and exit and gates and ticket counters have been increased to reduce the rush, the railway officials said.

