Mumbai local train services resumed on Sunday for people who have taken both doses of the Covid-19, bringing relief to lakhs of commuters.

“It will give relief to the people. People should follow the SOPs and Covid protocols issued by the government," Kishore, a commuter, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic struck the country.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on 8 August that in order to continue the economic cycle, the state government is imposing certain criteria and restrictions to allow ordinary passengers to travel locally.

"Passengers who are fully vaccinated will be able to travel by local from August 15," Thackeray added.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had started with an offline verification process earlier for fully vaccinated people and issuing monthly passes at 53 railway stations.

"...in order to make it convenient for the citizens to travel in local trains and obtain Railway Monthly Pass, an offline verification process for Covid-19 Final Vaccination (completed 14 days after second dose) will start from August 11 at 53 railway stations in BMC jurisdiction area and a total of 109 railway stations in Mumbai Metropolitan Region. It will be functional in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm," BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said.

"...This will be facilitated both online and offline. The process of creating an app and starting the online process may take a little more time. Hence, the offline process will start from August 11, so that there is no inconvenience to Mumbaikars," Chahal had added.

Covid situation in city

The financial capital on Saturday reported 262 new coronavirus positive cases and six deaths, taking the tally of infections to 7,39,069 and the toll to 15,985, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

Notably, slums and chawls in Mumbai have become containment-free zones. Only 26 buildings in the city remain sealed.

As compared to Friday, Mumbai witnessed a marginal decrease in the number of daily Covid-19 cases and a rise in fatalities. The city had recorded 285 Covid-19 infections and four deaths the previous day.

Notably, on the sixth day in a row, the number of new infections in the megapolis remained under 300. This is the 8th occasion in August when the number of daily cases remained sub-300 in Mumbai.

With 36,471 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Mumbai reached 86,16,555, the official said. With 323 patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the overall number of recoveries in the financial capital rose to 7,17,775, leaving the city with 2,879 active cases.

Mumbai's average recovery rate now stands at 97 per cent and the doubling rate improved to 1,860 days. The average growth rate of cases for the period between August 7 to August 13 was 0.04 per cent, the official added.

