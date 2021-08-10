As Mumbai local train services are scheduled to open for fully vaccinated citizens from August 15, city mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday announced that QR code-based passes will be issued from 65 railway stations in the city. The quick response or QR codes will help the railway authorities to verify the authenticity of the people travelling in the local trains.

The state government has created a special app where fully vaccinated people can get the QR pass after completing the 14-day period from the day of the second dose. Commuters who do not have smartphones can obtain the QR pass offline from the local ward offices also.

Kishori Pednekar said on Tuesday, "Citizens should not indulge in altercations, as long queues are likely at ticket counters. People should cooperate and follow the COVID-19 norms." She further said, arrangements are being made to issue QR code-based passes to passengers at 65 railway stations that come under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) jurisdiction.

In order to control the spread of the deadly virus, the local train services in the city were restricted to government employees and people employed in essential service staffers since April 2021.

Speaking on the topic of fully-vaccinated citizens to participate in Ganpati immersion processions, the mayor stated, chief minister will take a decision in the matter after consulting the COVID-19 task force

The mayor also warned hotel and restaurant owners of strict action if COVID-19 rules are not strictly followed. "Even if hotels and restaurants are allowed to function till 10 pm, the rules must be strictly followed. If the rules are not followed, the owners may land in trouble," she said.

The state government has appealed to the Centre to increase the supply of vaccines, and the authorities are also focusing on ways to increase vaccination through CSR funds.

(With inputs from agencies)

