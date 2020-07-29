Home >News >India >Mumbai local trains: QR code e-passes mandatory from tomorrow. How to get
1 min read.Updated: 29 Jul 2020, 12:03 PM IST
Written By Sangeeta Ojha
QR code-based pass mandatory for all essential service passengers in order to be able to travel by local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow
Under the new QR code-based e-pass system, identity cards with QR codes will be provided to each government employee
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government had issued an order making a QR code-based pass mandatory for all essential service passengers in order to be able to travel by local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow.
"An electronic QR based e-pass along with a valid railway ticket is mandatory to travel in the local suburban services from July 30. This ensures nobody barring from essential services travels in local trains." Maharashtra government said in a circular.
Under the new QR code-based e-pass system, which will be effective from 30 July, identity cards with QR codes will be provided to each government employee.
QR code pass for Mumbai local trains from tomorrow: How to get
1) The HR head of each organisation may depute authorised personnel with a list of their employees in the prescribed format.
2) The list had to be submitted to the IT cell of the Police Commissioner's Office before July 27.
3) The soft and hard copy should have the basic information of individuals including an official ID number, department, address and the days on which the employee needs to travel.
4) On registration of this information, the employees will receive an SMS to a web link.
5) The employees will add the required details by clicking on the web-link and resubmit the form to the nodal authorities.
6) Following nodal authorities approval QR codes will be generated for the employees.
7) Once generated, essential workers will have to get the QR codes scanned at the entry points of the stations.