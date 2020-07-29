Mumbai local trains: QR code e-passes mandatory from tomorrow. How to get

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
QR code-based pass mandatory for all essential service passengers in order to be able to travel by local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow
Under the new QR code-based e-pass system, identity cards with QR codes will be provided to each government employee
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government had issued an order making a QR code-based pass mandatory for all essential service passengers in order to be able to travel by local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow.
In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the Maharashtra government had issued an order making a QR code-based pass mandatory for all essential service passengers in order to be able to travel by local trains in Mumbai from tomorrow.
"An electronic QR based e-pass along with a valid railway ticket is mandatory to travel in the local suburban services from July 30. This ensures nobody barring from essential services travels in local trains." Maharashtra government said in a circular.
"An electronic QR based e-pass along with a valid railway ticket is mandatory to travel in the local suburban services from July 30. This ensures nobody barring from essential services travels in local trains." Maharashtra government said in a circular.
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now