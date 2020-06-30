Maharashtra government has requested the Indian Railways to allow employees of of various Central Government Offices/Establishments, High Courts and Public Sector Banks to travel by local(suburban) trains.

However, the state government has also clarified that the final decision in this regard will be taken by the Ministry of Railways.

Indian Railways Central and Western Railway which operates the Mumbai local train services decided to start select suburban services over mainline and harbour lines of Mumbai from 15 June.

Initially a total of 1.25 lakh essential staff(including 50 thousand on Western Railway) as identified by the state government are expected to travel by these trains.

The Mumbai suburban network spreads from Churchgate to Dahanu on the Western Railway route and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and Khopoli on the Central Railway's main line.

The local trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai as over 8 million people travel in them everyday. The Central and the Western Railway operate over 3,000 services on suburban routes daily.

