Mumbai local trains: Railways to run its full local services from Friday
Mumbai local train services were suspended in March to curb the spread of COVID-19 (AFP)
Mumbai local trains: Railways to run its full local services from Friday

1 min read . Updated: 27 Jan 2021, 05:28 AM IST Staff Writer

Passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra are only allowed to travel by the suburban trains.

Western Railway and Central Railway have decided to start all suburban services by increasing the existing 2,781 services to 2,985 services on Mumbai Suburban network with effect from January 29, reported ANI.

Central Railway has decided to increase the suburban services from the existing 1,580 to 1,685 services and Western Railway has decided to increase the existing 1,201 suburban services to 1,300 services with effect from January 29, the CPRO of both zones informed the press.

Passengers permitted by the Ministry of Railways and Government of Maharashtra are only allowed to travel by the suburban trains. Others have been requested not to rush to the railway stations.

Passengers have been advised to adhere to all norms, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination.

