Mumbai local trains running late, services hampered due to technical glitch

Mumbai local trains update: The services of Mumbai locals are hampered today due to a technical issue at Jogeshwari station. All up and down suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10 to 15 minutes, Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division, Western Railway informed via a tweet.

@WesternRly Due to technical problem at Jogeshwari station all UP and Down suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10-15minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 11, 2021

The services were hampered as a coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train near Jogeshwari station. The incident took place between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down (Borivali-bound) fast line at around 5.30 am when the train's rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coach, a railway official said. According to officials, no passenger was injured in the incident.

However, this delayed further journey of the affected train and local train services, causing inconvenience to scores of commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network.

"It was an empty coach on the rear end of the train and it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It got uncoupled near the Jogeshwari station," Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said.

Later, the coach was re-coupled with the train and it departed for further journey at 6.40 am, he said.

After nearly 10 months, Mumbai’s suburban train services were opened for the general public with some restrictions from 1 February 2021.

Local train services for the general public were suspended on March 23,2020, due to the spread of coronavirus in the city. Later, services were resumed for employees working in essential care on July 15. Cancer patients, specially abled commuters, women and lawyers were also allowed to travel by the local trains.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via