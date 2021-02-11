Mumbai local trains running late, services hampered due to technical glitch

The services were hampered as a coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train near Jogeshwari station. The incident took place between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down (Borivali-bound) fast line at around 5.30 am when the train's rear LHB (Linke Hofmann Busch) coach got uncoupled from its immediate coach, a railway official said. According to officials, no passenger was injured in the incident.

