Western Railway announced the cancellation of 22 Mumbai Suburban trains and the short termination and origination of 4 trains on August 28 and 29. This is due to a five-hour block for work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali starting at 11:00 PM today.

Mumbai local trains: Western Railway cancelled, short terminated, and short originated several Mumbai local trains on August 28 and 29 due to work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali.
Mumbai local trains: Western Railway cancelled, short terminated, and short originated several Mumbai local trains on August 28 and 29 due to work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali.

Mumbai local trains: Western Railway has cancelled, short-terminated, and short-originated several Mumbai local trains on August 28 and 29 due to work on the 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali.

The work on the 6th line has led to a five-hour block effective from 11:00 PM today until 4:00 AM on Thursday. According to Western Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek, 22 Mumbai Suburban trains have been cancelled, while four have been short-terminated and short-originated.

List of cancelled trains scheduled for August 28

1. Train No. 90979 Churchgate – Borivali local with scheduled departure at 10:24 PM

2. Train No. 90996 Borivali - Churchgate local with scheduled departure at 11:25 PM

3. Train No. 90926 Borivali - Churchgate local with scheduled departure at 9:32 PM.

4. Train No. 90989 Churchgate – Borivali local with scheduled departure at 10:33 PM

5. Train No. 92188 Virar – Andheri local with scheduled departure at 9:36 PM

6. Train No. 92197 Andheri – Nalla Sopora local with scheduled departure at 10:39 PM

7. Train No. 90974 Borivali – Churchgate local with scheduled departure at 10:43 PM

8. Train No. 90967 Churchgate – Borivali local with scheduled departure at 10:09 PM

9. Train No. 90971 Churchgate – Borivali local with scheduled departure at 10:12 PM

10. Train No. 90990 Borivali – Churchgate local with scheduled departure at 11:15 PM

11. Train No. 90960 Virar – Andheri local with scheduled departure at 9:48 PM

12. Train No. 90985 Andheri – Nalla Sopora local with scheduled departure at 11:12 PM

13. Train No. 92192 Virar – Andheri local with scheduled departure at 10:18 PM

14. Train No. 92199 Andheri – Virar local with scheduled departure at 11:37 PM

15. Train No. 91001 Churchgate – Borivali local with scheduled departure at 10:53 PM

16. Train No. 90854 Bhayandar - Churchgate local with scheduled departure at 7:52 PM

17. Train No. 91015 Churchgate - Bhayandar local with scheduled departure at 11:21 PM

18. Train No. 90944 Borivali - Churchgate local with scheduled departure at 9:56 PM.

19. Train No. 91023 Churchgate - Bhayandar local with scheduled departure at 11:38 PM

20. Train No. 91016 Virar – Andheri local with scheduled departure at 11:40 PM

List of cancelled trains scheduled for August 29

1. Train No. 91014 Borivali - Churchgate local with scheduled departure at 12:10 AM

2. Train No. 91035 Andheri - Bhayandar local with scheduled departure at 12:46 AM

List of trains short-terminated on August 28

1. Train No. 90895 Churchgate—Borivali local, scheduled for departure at 8:41 PM, will short terminate at Malad.

2. Train no. 92194 Virar—Andheri local, scheduled for departure at 10:33 PM, will run as a fast train between Borivali and Andheri.

3. Train No. 94078 Virar—Andheri local, scheduled for departure at 10:44 PM, will short terminate at Borivali.

4. Train no. 94079 Andheri—Virar local, scheduled for departure at 11:55 PM, will originate from Borivali.

Western Railway is implementing a series of 35-day mega blocks to facilitate the construction of a 4.5-kilometre 6th line between Goregaon and Kandivali stations. The mega blocks began on August 27 and will encompass five mega blocks, which will last as long as 10 hours during weekends. The mega blocks for critical infrastructure upgrades will end on October 6. 

WR general manager Ashok Kumar Misra said, “The work is scheduled to be completed within 35 days, but no work will be undertaken from September 11 to 17 due to the Ganpati festival."

