A day after the Centre allowed Indian Railways to "gradually" resume passenger train services, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start Mumbai local trains for those who work in essential services. Mumbai suburban railway services, the lifeline of the Maximum City, have been on halt since March 22 to mitigate the virus spread in the country.

Local trains should run for those people who are allowed to go to work in the Mumbai region, Maharashtra chief minister told PM Modi during a video conference with PM Modi. Passengers will be able to board trains if they show their ID cards, Thackeray added.

Thackeray also urged PM Modi to show "specific and concrete direction" on the ongoing lockdown. "Show us specific and concrete direction on lockdown, the states will implement the same," he said.

Maharashtra registered over 1,000 cases for the sixth straight day, taking the COVID-19 count in the state to 23,401, according to ministry of health and family welfare. Two months after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Mumbai, the COVID-19 count in India's financial capital stood at 14,355 on Monday. Over 700 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai in last 24 hours.

Dharavi slum alone continued to be a major hotspot in Mumbai, notching 57 new cases, taking the total number of patients to 916, and 29 deaths till now.

Maharashtra also registered the highest number of deaths in India. As many as 868 people succumbed to death in the state. Mumbai alone accounted for 528 fatalities related to COVID-19 disease.

"We need some help from the Central forces so that our police staff can take some rest. The staff is currently exhausted. We can not let them fall sick," Thackeray said.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) reported 566 COVID-19 deaths and 17,661 patients. Pune Division confirmed 176 fatalities and 3,206 coronavirus patients. Nashik Division recorded 64 COVID-19 deaths and 1,015 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad with 15 fatalities and 660 patients, Akola Division with 25 deaths and 368 coronavirus patients, Kolhapur Division with 4 deaths and 104 patients, Latur Division with 5 fatalities and 80 cases, and finally Nagpur Division with 3 deaths and 266 patients.

Thackeray said Maharashtra suffered a ₹35,000 crore setback on GST revenue due to the lockdown. "The state should get its rebate at the earliest," he requested PM Modi.

