Mumbai locals to get automatic doors: BIG decision from Railway board after Mumbra tragedy

The tragic incident in Mumbra, where eight passengers lost their lives after falling out of an overcrowded train, has prompted the Railway Board to take quick decisions regarding safety, according to an ANI report.
The Railway Board on June 9 took two big decisions:
Further details about the timeline of implementation, budget allocation, and design plans were not immediately available.
(With inputs from ANI)
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!