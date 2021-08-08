Fully vaccinated people can travel in Mumbai local trains from August 15. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced the relaxation in an address on Sunday. Earlier only essential service and government sector employees were allowed to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

Thackeray did specify that only people who have received their second dose at least 14 days ago will be allowed to board the suburban trains.

For travelling the Mumbai local, passes will be issued via online and offline channels. For the former method, an application will be launched that will allow eligible travellers to get monthly train passes on their smartphones. After verification, passengers will be able to download the train passes on their smartphones.

For fully vaccinated passengers without a smartphone, photo passes will be available at ward offices and train stations.

A QR code will be placed on the pass to establish its authenticity.

Attention #Mumbai!@CMOMaharashtra has announced that fully #Vaccinated passengers can travel by Mumbai Locals; 14 days gap mandatory after 2nd dose. pic.twitter.com/dt0oOsYUJl — PIB in Maharashtra 🇮🇳 (@PIBMumbai) August 8, 2021

Dubbed the lifeline of Mumbai, the local trains used to be boarded by millions everyday for traversing across the city before restrictions were placed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Thackeray informed that 19 lakh people are vaccinated in Mumbai, which might see crowds returning to the train stations. The Maharashtra Chief Minister has also urged offices to stagger timings and continue with practise of work from home as much as possible. This will help to keep crowding in check and ensure social distancing.

Thackeray also said that his government was considering more relaxations for shops, malls, restaurants and places of religious worship. A decision in this regard would be taken after a meeting of the task force on Monday, he added.

Maharashtra government had earlier eased Covid curbs in 14 districts with lowest Covid positivity rate. On Saturday, the chief minister had said that he would take a call in few days on how can relaxations be given to more segments of people.

