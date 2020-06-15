To maintain social distancing norms, the Central Railways and Western Railways are planning to launch a QR based electronic-pass for the daily commuters of Mumbai local trains . The QR code in the e-pass will be scanned while entering the station, a top railways officials told.

Mumbai local trains have resumed their services today after a gap of two-and-a-half months. Only the essential services providers identified by the state government are allowed to travel by trains. The daily commuters will be provided an e-pass along with the details including picture, name, designation, office railway station, residence railway station, and mobile number.

“Approximately 1.25 lakh essential staff identified by the state government are expected to travel by these trains," read a statement issued by the Central Railways and Western Railways.

"The distribution of e-pass with a QR code will likely to start by next week", the official said. Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services from Virar to Churchgate, while Central Railway will run 200 services in a day. It will run train services on its main line — between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Thane, Kalyan, Karjat and Kasara and the Harbour line — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Panvel. These trains will run from 5.30 am to 11.30 pm with interval of approximately 15 minutes.

The railways will allow only 700 passengers per local train instead of the usual 1,200 passengers. The state government must ensure that all those who are allowed to travel are medically fit and do not come from the containment zone. Only those with valid identification cards will be allowed to enter the station premises. The railways has asked the state governments to stagger office timings to avoid overcrowding at stations.

The personnel of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and state police will be deployed at various stations. There will be multiple rounds of checking to ensure only essential service providers are boarding the trains.





