Mumbai local trains: Uddhav reviews plan to open services for public soon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray chaired a meeting on Monday to review the plans to open up local trains for all in Mumbai. A decision in the matter is pending.

At present, select categories of people, including staff of essential services and women, are allowed to board suburban trains. Back in December last year, the ministry of railways had also allowed passengers commuting on long-distance trains to take the Mumbai locals.

The state government had said around the same time that suburban train services in Mumbai are likely to be opened to all commuters from early January.

"We have been writing to the Railway ministry to open the suburban network to all commuters and it may be done from early January next year, said Vijay Wadettiwar," Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister.

The local trains had restarted in July with only about 45% of the estimated passenger traffic. The footfall of essential workforce has increased since.

Entry is given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff, as identified by the State Government. The government has also introduced a QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations.

Further, passengers who have a valid and confirmed ticket for any outstation train are allowed to buy a non-return local train ticket. Similarly, those arriving in the city by long-distance trains can also travel by local trains within six hours.

The suburban network, called Mumbai's lifeline, use to ferry over 70 lakh commuters daily before the coronavirus outbreak.

The vast rail network was closed in March-end last year after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

