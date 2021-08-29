Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance works today for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. Due to this mega block, sub-urban train services will remain affected in Mumbai today.

Thane-Kalyan Up and Down slow lines from 11.00 am to 4.00 pm

Down Slow/Semi fast services leaving Mulund from 10.43 am to 3.46 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan stations, halting at Thane, Diva, Dombivali stations and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Up Slow/ Semi fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.51 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Kalyan and Mulund stations, halting at Dombivali, Diva, Thane stations and further will be re-diverted on Up Slow line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

All Up and Down slow services leaving/arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am to 5.00 pm will arrive/depart 10 minutes behind schedule.

Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm

(Excluding Belapur-Kharkopar BSU line)

Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.49 am to 4.01 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.03 am to 3.16 pm will remain suspended.

Up Trans-harbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 9.01 am to 3.53 pm will and Dn Trans-harbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.

Dn BSU line services for Kharkopar leaving Nerul from 10.15 am to 2.45 pm and Up BSU line services for Nerul leaving Kharkopar from 10.45 am to 3.15 pm will remain cancelled.

Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.

Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

Local train services on BSU line between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule during the block period

Meanwhile, a Jumbo Block will be carried out by Western Railway during the intervening night of 30th and 31st August, 2021 at Bandra Terminus Yard. Therefore, there will be no Jumbo Block on Sunday, 29th August, 2021 during the day on Western Railway’s Mumbai Suburban section.

