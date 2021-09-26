Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by both the Western Railway(WR) and Central Railway(CR) zones of the Indian Railways . Both the railway zones will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on Harbour line for carrying out maintenance work as under-

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm &

Chunabhatti / Bandra - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/ Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.

Special Traffic and Power Block between Kalva and Mumbra on 26.09.2021(Sunday) in connection with 5th & 6th line between Diva and Thane

Central Railway will operate special traffic and power block between Kalva-Mumbra Up slow line from 08.00 am to 06.00 pm (10 hrs) today in connection with slewing of Up slow line for Thane-Diva 5th & 6th Line. Due to this the train running pattern will be as under:

• Up slow/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 7.27 am to 5.40 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund stations, further rediverted at Mulund and arrive their destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

• All locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 8.00 am and 5.00 pm and arriving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 9.00 am and 7.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

• Last local before block for Kalva and Mumbra stations – Diva dep 07.38 am

• First local after block for Kalva and Mumbra stations – Diva dep 06.02 pm

• Due to this block, certain suburban services will be cancelled but special services will be run for the benefit of passengers. State government authorities have been informed to arrange buses for the convenience of passengers travelling in block affected areas.

To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on UP and DOWN SLOW lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.35 hrs to 15.35 hrs on Sunday, 26 September

According to a press release issued by senior official of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will be operated on Fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. All slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station Platform No. 5/6 on the Fast corridor and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either directions. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.

