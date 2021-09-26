According to a press release issued by senior official of Western Railway, during the block period, suburban services will be operated on Fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. All slow suburban services will avail double halt at Vile Parle station Platform No. 5/6 on the Fast corridor and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either directions. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.