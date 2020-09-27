Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has decided to further increase the number of special suburban services in Mumbai from Monday.

At present 500 special suburban services are being operated by Western Railway for essential services staff.

In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 500 to 506, by adding six more services including two Ladies Special trains from 28 September

The increased six services have been added between Virar- Churchgate sector. Out of the 6 services, 3 services will be in UP direction from Virar on Slow line and 3 services will be in the DOWN direction towards Virar on Slow line.

The 2 Ladies Special services will be run during the morning & evening peak hours between Virar and Churchgate stations in both UP & DOWN directions.

The timings of the 2 Ladies Special services are as under:

1) From Virar at 07.35am & will reach at Churchgate at 09.22 am

2) From Churchgate at 06.10pm & will reach at Virar at 07.55 pm

View Full Image Additional suburban services by Western Railway

Western Railway on the request of Govt of Maharashtra, had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15 June on the Mumbai Suburban section. The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. The latest increase was implemented from 21st September, 2020, when the total services were increased from 350 to 500 by adding 150 more services over Western Railway's suburban section.

According to a statement issued by an official of Western Railway, out of the increased 150 services, 30 services during morning peak hours & 29 services during evening peak hours, have been increased for the convenience of the commuters.The railway official also stated that 74 services have been increased in Virar sector.

Out of which, 37 services from Virar (34 fast & 3 slow) will be in up direction & 37 services towards Virar ( 34 fast & 3 slow ) will be in down direction. Similarly, 76 services have been increased in Borivali sector including 37 slow services towards Churchgate in up direction & 39 services ( 38 slow & 1 fast) towards Borivali in down direction.

All commuters as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra, are requested by Western Railway to follow social distancing norms and wear mask, while travelling in special suburban trains. Only specific categories should travel in these special trains, as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra.

