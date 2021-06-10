To augment the safety and speed of train operation, Western Railways has successfully removed six operation constraints on the Mumbai division, including three in its dense Mumbai suburban section.

According to a press release by the railways, the works include interlocking of leaf gate no. 31 at Kandivali station, relaxation of PSR on up harbour line at Mahim, and commissioning of three stabling lines for EMU rakes at Mahim on the suburban section.

In addition to this, LC gate no.6 between Udhna and Chaltan, and LC gate no.UB-1 near Bhestan were closed permanently.

Further, a low height subway was provided in lieu of the LC gate between Udhna and Chaltan for seamless and safe road ad well as rail traffic. The provision of a separate isolator at Takarkhede on the busy Surat - Nandurbar section will reduce obstruction in rail traffic during power blocks.

"Commissioning of three three stabling lines at Mahim has enabled the stabling of three 12-car EMU rakes and it is useful for pulling and withdrawing Bandra bound EMU services," said Sumit Thakur, the chief public relations officer of Western Railways.

"The relaxation of Permanent Speed Restriction has also resulted in increasing the speed of the trains to 50 kmph from 35 kmph on down harbour line in Mahim south while on UP harbour line in Mahim North yard the speed has been increased from 20 kmph to 35 kmph. It will be useful in increasing the punctuality of the trains by two minutes," he added.

The chief PRO further went on to say that the interlocking of leaf gate no. 31 at Kandivali station is yet another step in ensuring a safe and smooth movement of trains. "It will provide safe passage to vehicle movement to Kandivali car-shed as well as make the train working on STA line safer," he said.

"The permanent closure of LC gate no. 6 in Udhna - Chalthan section and LC Gate No.UB-1 at Bhestan will also improve punctuality. It will eliminate the chances of gate failures or risk of late closure resulting in smooth movement of trains besides making the rail as well as road traffic safer," he added.

The official stated that a separate isolator has been provided at Takarkhede on Surat - Nandurbar section. It will reduce traffic disruption by 10 km during power blocks, as earlier the trains were to be regulated at a previous station during the power block. This way, it will reduce the disruption in rail traffic.

"The Mumbai division has yet again found opportunities in the crises and successfully removed the above operational constraints and bottlenecks which would go a long way in improving the safety and speed of the trains," he said.

