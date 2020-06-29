Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) said that it will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on the Mumbai Suburban section ( Mumbai locals ) with effect from June 29.

A total of 202 services will now be running on WR's suburban section.

"With effect from 29.06.2020, WR will add 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services currently plying on WR's Mumbai Suburban section. Therefore, now total 202 services will be running on WR's suburban section," Western Railway said in a tweet.

The break up of the 40 additional services:

1) Twenty slow services between Churchgate - Borivali ( 10 in UP direction+ 10 in down direction.

2) Two slow services between Borivali- Vasai Road in down direction.

3) Two fast services from Vasai Road – Churchgate in UP direction.

4) Two slow services in UP direction between Virar - Borivali .

5) 14 fast services between Churchgate- Virar ( 8 in Down direction and 6 in UP direction).

The Mumbai suburban network spreads from Churchgate to Dahanu on the Western Railway route and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara and Khopoli on the Central Railway's main line.

The local trains are considered as the lifeline of Mumbai as over 8 million people travel in them everyday. The Central and the Western Railway operate over 3,000 services on suburban routes daily.

Indian Railways on 15 June started the Mumbai local train services after 84 days of lockdown since 23 March for the staff who are on associated with providing the essential services.

